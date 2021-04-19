The country is ramping up its production capacity. Photo: Xinhua
China seeks to become major global vaccine player in wake of Covid-19 pandemic
- The country’s pharmaceutical industry is expanding its production capacity as it gears up to produce 5 billion doses by the end of next year
- Providing vaccines to poorer countries could boost Beijing’s influence – but it will first have to prove that its drugs meet international standards
Topic | China coronavirus vaccine
The country is ramping up its production capacity. Photo: Xinhua