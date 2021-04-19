Residents line up for vaccinations in Wuhan, China. A trial is under way to see if vaccines can be mixed to boost immunity and provide greater flexibility. Photo: Getty Images/TNS Residents line up for vaccinations in Wuhan, China. A trial is under way to see if vaccines can be mixed to boost immunity and provide greater flexibility. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Residents line up for vaccinations in Wuhan, China. A trial is under way to see if vaccines can be mixed to boost immunity and provide greater flexibility. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
China /  Science

Chinese trial mixes Covid-19 vaccines using different technologies

  • CanSino Biologics shot was given to participants in Jiangsu and they will later receive the Anhui Zhifei Longcom jab
  • Similar trials are being carried out in Britain and Russia, with another awaiting approval in Italy

Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing and Simone McCarthy

Updated: 7:35pm, 19 Apr, 2021

