Chinese company Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine is administered to a man in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: AFP
China vaccines put to real-world test against Covid-19
- Studies of vaccinated populations in Chile and Brazil show Sinovac can reduce deaths, counter variants
- Efficacy rates are lower than mRNA shots but experts say that means more people will need to receive vaccinations to achieve herd immunity
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Chinese company Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine is administered to a man in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: AFP