China’s ‘future internet technology infrastructure’ project is headquarted atTsinghua University in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China starts large-scale testing of its internet of the future
- Experimental network connects 40 leading universities to prepare for an AI-driven society five to 10 years down the track
- The facility will become a prototype ‘future internet’ with huge bandwidth to connect the many devices expected to be commonplace
China science
