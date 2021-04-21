People arrive to get a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination centre in Beijing. Chinese authorities aim to have 40 per cent of the population of 1.4 billion immunised by July. Photo: Reuters People arrive to get a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination centre in Beijing. Chinese authorities aim to have 40 per cent of the population of 1.4 billion immunised by July. Photo: Reuters
People arrive to get a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination centre in Beijing. Chinese authorities aim to have 40 per cent of the population of 1.4 billion immunised by July. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Coronavirus: China may approve BioNTech vaccine in June, report says

  • Authorities expect it to get the go-ahead ‘somewhere in the June time frame’, head of AmCham Shanghai told Bloomberg
  • It could be the first foreign-made Covid-19 jab to be administered in the mainland

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 1:00am, 21 Apr, 2021

