People arrive to get a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination centre in Beijing. Chinese authorities aim to have 40 per cent of the population of 1.4 billion immunised by July. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China may approve BioNTech vaccine in June, report says
- Authorities expect it to get the go-ahead ‘somewhere in the June time frame’, head of AmCham Shanghai told Bloomberg
- It could be the first foreign-made Covid-19 jab to be administered in the mainland
