Shanghai-based Fudan University is planning to build a satellite campus in Hungary. Photo: AFP Shanghai-based Fudan University is planning to build a satellite campus in Hungary. Photo: AFP
Shanghai-based Fudan University is planning to build a satellite campus in Hungary. Photo: AFP
China education
China /  Science

Analysis |
Fudan University’s planned Budapest campus runs into local opposition

  • Leaked documents suggest project will saddle Hungary with US$1.3 billion debt and threaten plans to build low-cost student housing in the city
  • Concerns have also been raised the facility could be used to spread Communist Party ideology in the former Eastern Bloc country

Topic |   China education
Eduardo Baptista
Eduardo Baptista

Updated: 2:23am, 23 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Shanghai-based Fudan University is planning to build a satellite campus in Hungary. Photo: AFP Shanghai-based Fudan University is planning to build a satellite campus in Hungary. Photo: AFP
Shanghai-based Fudan University is planning to build a satellite campus in Hungary. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE