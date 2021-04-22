China has administered more than 200 million vaccine shots. Photo: Xinhua China has administered more than 200 million vaccine shots. Photo: Xinhua
China has administered more than 200 million vaccine shots. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

Coronavirus: China and US reach 200 million vaccine shots but Beijing up against tight supply

  • The pace of jabs in China picked up at the urging of the government but the country may struggle to vaccinate 40 per cent of the population by July
  • Over 944 million doses have been given worldwide with most delivered to people in wealthier nations

Topic |   China coronavirus vaccine
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 6:47pm, 22 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China has administered more than 200 million vaccine shots. Photo: Xinhua China has administered more than 200 million vaccine shots. Photo: Xinhua
China has administered more than 200 million vaccine shots. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE