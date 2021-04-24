China’s first Mars rover has been named after the god of fire and war. Photo: Handout China’s first Mars rover has been named after the god of fire and war. Photo: Handout
China /  Science

China names its Mars rover Zhu Rong after mythical god of war

  • Legendary character had the face of man, body of a beast and rode on two dragons
  • Zhu Rong is ‘revered as the earliest god of fire in traditional Chinese culture, symbolising the use of fire to illuminate the earth and bring light’, space administration says

Topic |   China’s Mars mission
Stephen ChenWilliam Zheng
Stephen Chen in Beijing and William Zheng

Updated: 12:18pm, 24 Apr, 2021

