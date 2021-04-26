Researchers trapped light in a piece of crystal for an hour, by far the longest time ever achieved. Photo: Handout Researchers trapped light in a piece of crystal for an hour, by far the longest time ever achieved. Photo: Handout
Researchers trapped light in a piece of crystal for an hour, by far the longest time ever achieved. Photo: Handout
China science
China /  Science

Chinese scientists’ crystal ball foretells future of hack-proof data

  • Experiment traps light in crystal for an hour, smashing the previous record of about a minute, set in Germany
  • The method used could enable sensitive information to be transported securely

Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 26 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Researchers trapped light in a piece of crystal for an hour, by far the longest time ever achieved. Photo: Handout Researchers trapped light in a piece of crystal for an hour, by far the longest time ever achieved. Photo: Handout
Researchers trapped light in a piece of crystal for an hour, by far the longest time ever achieved. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE