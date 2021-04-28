The Yarlung Tsangpo Grand Canyon in China’s western Tibet Autonomous Region. China is planning a megadam in Tibet able to produce triple the electricity generated by the Three Gorges, causing fears among environmentalists and in neighbouring India. Photo: AFP The Yarlung Tsangpo Grand Canyon in China’s western Tibet Autonomous Region. China is planning a megadam in Tibet able to produce triple the electricity generated by the Three Gorges, causing fears among environmentalists and in neighbouring India. Photo: AFP
Melting glaciers threaten China’s plan to build world’s biggest hydroelectric dam in Tibet

  • A landslide in 2018 has created an icy problem in the Yarlung Tsangpo, the proposed site of a hydropower plant
  • Climate change may make the roof of the world more liveable but with the warmth comes the risk of more natural disasters

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 7:09am, 28 Apr, 2021

