China /  Science

India’s Covid-19 surge highlights threat of mutations, experts say

  • Scientists are trying to understand what is driving the spike in cases and how much it has to do with a variant of the virus known as a ‘double mutant’
  • But ‘just because a strain is potentially more infectious doesn’t mean that it is going to cause more Covid-19’, infectious disease expert says

Topic |   Coronavirus India
Simone McCarthy
Updated: 6:00pm, 30 Apr, 2021

