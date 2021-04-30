University students in Wuhan queue to receive Sinopharm Covid-19 jabs, but experts say not enough people are being vaccinated nationally. Photo: AFP
Why China may struggle to meet its Covid-19 vaccination target by June
- Jabs in acute shortage, with production capacity yet to catch up with domestic need and export demand
- Average doses given per day would need to more than double for China to hit its June target of vaccinating 40 per cent of the population
Topic | China coronavirus vaccine
University students in Wuhan queue to receive Sinopharm Covid-19 jabs, but experts say not enough people are being vaccinated nationally. Photo: AFP