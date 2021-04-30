University students in Wuhan queue to receive Sinopharm Covid-19 jabs, but experts say not enough people are being vaccinated nationally. Photo: AFP University students in Wuhan queue to receive Sinopharm Covid-19 jabs, but experts say not enough people are being vaccinated nationally. Photo: AFP
University students in Wuhan queue to receive Sinopharm Covid-19 jabs, but experts say not enough people are being vaccinated nationally. Photo: AFP
Why China may struggle to meet its Covid-19 vaccination target by June

  • Jabs in acute shortage, with production capacity yet to catch up with domestic need and export demand
  • Average doses given per day would need to more than double for China to hit its June target of vaccinating 40 per cent of the population

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 12:30pm, 30 Apr, 2021

