Local authorities are investigating after a Chinese journal published a paper claiming students had been able to hatch a chick from a boiled egg. Photo: Shutterstock
Heads roll as ‘mind power’ egg scandal rocks China
- Vocational college and journal shut down as authorities investigate payment-to-publish culture plaguing academic publishing
- Principal claimed her students could hatch boiled eggs using the power of their minds
Topic | China Society
