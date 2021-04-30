Local authorities are investigating after a Chinese journal published a paper claiming students had been able to hatch a chick from a boiled egg. Photo: Shutterstock Local authorities are investigating after a Chinese journal published a paper claiming students had been able to hatch a chick from a boiled egg. Photo: Shutterstock
Local authorities are investigating after a Chinese journal published a paper claiming students had been able to hatch a chick from a boiled egg. Photo: Shutterstock
China Society
China /  Science

Heads roll as ‘mind power’ egg scandal rocks China

  • Vocational college and journal shut down as authorities investigate payment-to-publish culture plaguing academic publishing
  • Principal claimed her students could hatch boiled eggs using the power of their minds

Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 10:28pm, 30 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Local authorities are investigating after a Chinese journal published a paper claiming students had been able to hatch a chick from a boiled egg. Photo: Shutterstock Local authorities are investigating after a Chinese journal published a paper claiming students had been able to hatch a chick from a boiled egg. Photo: Shutterstock
Local authorities are investigating after a Chinese journal published a paper claiming students had been able to hatch a chick from a boiled egg. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE