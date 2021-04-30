The images were compiled with the help of access to China’s new Gaofen observation satellites. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
China makes ‘world’s largest satellite image database’ to train AI better
- New FAIR1M database is tens or hundreds of times larger than previous data sets, according to Chinese Academy of Sciences
- Database of 15,000 high-definition images with 1 million labelled ‘scenes’ can aid AI’s accuracy, such as enabling it to identify not only a plane but its model
