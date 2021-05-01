India’s Covid-19 crisis has had a knock-on effect to vaccine supplies to other countries. Photo: EPA-EFE India’s Covid-19 crisis has had a knock-on effect to vaccine supplies to other countries. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pressure grows on world leaders to scrap patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines

  • The World Trade Organization is considering a proposal to waive intellectual property rights amid a surge in cases in India
  • Pressure is mounting on world leaders to back the moves and there are signs that the US is seriously considering the proposal

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 5:32pm, 1 May, 2021

India’s Covid-19 crisis has had a knock-on effect to vaccine supplies to other countries. Photo: EPA-EFE
