India’s Covid-19 crisis has had a knock-on effect to vaccine supplies to other countries. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pressure grows on world leaders to scrap patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines
- The World Trade Organization is considering a proposal to waive intellectual property rights amid a surge in cases in India
- Pressure is mounting on world leaders to back the moves and there are signs that the US is seriously considering the proposal
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
India’s Covid-19 crisis has had a knock-on effect to vaccine supplies to other countries. Photo: EPA-EFE