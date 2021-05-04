Renewable energy sources are contributing to more of China’s power needs. Photo: Xinhua Renewable energy sources are contributing to more of China’s power needs. Photo: Xinhua
Renewable energy sources are contributing to more of China’s power needs. Photo: Xinhua
China Society
China /  Science

China ‘well placed’ to beat its carbon emission targets, experts say

  • Coal consumption has already reached a plateau and power and steel industries are expected to reach peak emissions by 2025
  • At the same time, about half of the country’s cities and provinces are moving over to renewable sources of energy

Topic |   China Society
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 7:30am, 4 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Renewable energy sources are contributing to more of China’s power needs. Photo: Xinhua Renewable energy sources are contributing to more of China’s power needs. Photo: Xinhua
Renewable energy sources are contributing to more of China’s power needs. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE