Renewable energy sources are contributing to more of China’s power needs. Photo: Xinhua
China ‘well placed’ to beat its carbon emission targets, experts say
- Coal consumption has already reached a plateau and power and steel industries are expected to reach peak emissions by 2025
- At the same time, about half of the country’s cities and provinces are moving over to renewable sources of energy
Topic | China Society
Renewable energy sources are contributing to more of China’s power needs. Photo: Xinhua