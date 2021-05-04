The Long March 5B rocket blasts off from the Wenchang launch site in Hainan on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua The Long March 5B rocket blasts off from the Wenchang launch site in Hainan on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
The Long March 5B rocket blasts off from the Wenchang launch site in Hainan on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Space
China /  Science

Eyes on sky as China’s Long March rocket wreckage falls back to Earth

  • Debris expected to make landing in international waters, Chinese analyst says
  • Authorities are tracking the projectile and most of it will burn up on re-entry, according to industry insider

Topic |   Space
Kristin HuangWilliam Zheng
Kristin Huang  and William Zheng

Updated: 10:00pm, 4 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Long March 5B rocket blasts off from the Wenchang launch site in Hainan on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua The Long March 5B rocket blasts off from the Wenchang launch site in Hainan on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
The Long March 5B rocket blasts off from the Wenchang launch site in Hainan on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE