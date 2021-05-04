Vaccines by Chinese firms Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm are being evaluated by the WHO for emergency-use licensing. A decision is expected this week. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: fuller picture of Chinese vaccine data but WHO group finds figures lacking for over 60s
- Advisory group assesses vaccines by Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech ahead of their evaluation for WHO emergency authorisation
- Concern that not enough data is available about effects of these vaccines on elderly and medically vulnerable patients
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
