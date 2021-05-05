The Long March 5B rocket takes off on April 29, 2021. The remains of its 20-tonne main section are expected to return to Earth in the next few days. Photo: STR/AFP
US keeps close watch on Chinese Long March rocket debris, expects re-entry on Saturday
- Wreckage being tracked from Californian air force base which monitors more than 27,000 man-made objects in space
- Chinese space programme insider expects the debris to either burn up while entering the atmosphere or fall in the sea
