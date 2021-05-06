Industrial pig farmers have improved biosecurity measures, say agricultural experts, but small family farms still have a long way to go and may lose their business if risky measures fail in the face of an outbreak of African swine fever or other diseases. Photo: Reuters
African swine fever: China limits live pig shipments to curb outbreaks
- New government zone policy aims to encourage the transport of pork rather than live pigs
- The emergence of new variants risks further spread with farmers unable to detect milder symptoms
