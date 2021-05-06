Chinese vaccines play an important role in Brazil’s vaccination drive. Photo: Reuters Chinese vaccines play an important role in Brazil’s vaccination drive. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 vaccine may have significantly cut deaths among elderly despite spread of new strain, Brazil research shows

  • Scientists estimate that that vaccines may have prevented 14,000 deaths among over-80s despite the emergence of a new coronavirus variant
  • Most of those in the study had been given a drug made by the Chinese company Sinovac

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 9:21pm, 6 May, 2021

