The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province, China April 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Long March rocket debris will burn up on re-entry, ‘unlikely to cause harm’, China says
- US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin says the Pentagon has the ‘capability to do a lot of things, but we don’t have a plan to shoot it down, as we speak’
- Aerospace Corporation predicts re-entry will occur around noon on Sunday Beijing time
