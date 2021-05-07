The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province, China April 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province, China April 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters
The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province, China April 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Space
China /  Science

Long March rocket debris will burn up on re-entry, ‘unlikely to cause harm’, China says

  • US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin says the Pentagon has the ‘capability to do a lot of things, but we don’t have a plan to shoot it down, as we speak’
  • Aerospace Corporation predicts re-entry will occur around noon on Sunday Beijing time

Topic |   Space
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 5:21pm, 7 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province, China April 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province, China April 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters
The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province, China April 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE