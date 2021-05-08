The Long March 5B rocket leaves the southern island province of Hainan with the core module for China’s Tiangong Space Station in April. Photo: AFP The Long March 5B rocket leaves the southern island province of Hainan with the core module for China’s Tiangong Space Station in April. Photo: AFP
China-US tensions move to space as rocket debris heads for Earth

  • Finger-pointing over the growing problem of space junk is only going to get worse as both countries pursue their grand ambitions
  • And experts believe orbiting clutter poses a far greater threat than remnants re-entering the atmosphere

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 6:31am, 8 May, 2021

