Martian soil contains very little organic matter for fungi to grow, according to researcher Jonathan Clarke. Photo: Nasa/JPL-Caltech/Handout via Reuters Martian soil contains very little organic matter for fungi to grow, according to researcher Jonathan Clarke. Photo: Nasa/JPL-Caltech/Handout via Reuters
Fungi on Mars? Researchers claim signs of life on red planet

  • Analysis of photos taken on the fourth rock from the sun reveals forms that seem to emerge from the soil and expand
  • But critics dismiss the findings, saying conditions are too extreme and changes on the surface can be explained

Holly Chik
Updated: 9:26pm, 7 May, 2021

