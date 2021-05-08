Staff at the illegal golf course in the Dianchi Lake conservation area planted trees to try to remedy the situation. Photo: Sohu
Will this illegal golf course be the centre of China’s next political storm?
- Officials overseeing Yunnan conservation area singled out for allowing development to continue despite long-standing ban
- Case part of annual drive to force local compliance with central government orders
Topic | Environment
