Staff at the illegal golf course in the Dianchi Lake conservation area planted trees to try to remedy the situation. Photo: Sohu Staff at the illegal golf course in the Dianchi Lake conservation area planted trees to try to remedy the situation. Photo: Sohu
Staff at the illegal golf course in the Dianchi Lake conservation area planted trees to try to remedy the situation. Photo: Sohu
Environment
China /  Science

Will this illegal golf course be the centre of China’s next political storm?

  • Officials overseeing Yunnan conservation area singled out for allowing development to continue despite long-standing ban
  • Case part of annual drive to force local compliance with central government orders

Topic |   Environment
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 9:08pm, 8 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Staff at the illegal golf course in the Dianchi Lake conservation area planted trees to try to remedy the situation. Photo: Sohu Staff at the illegal golf course in the Dianchi Lake conservation area planted trees to try to remedy the situation. Photo: Sohu
Staff at the illegal golf course in the Dianchi Lake conservation area planted trees to try to remedy the situation. Photo: Sohu
READ FULL ARTICLE