The Long March 5B rocket took off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan on April 29. Photo: Reuters
Remains of China's Long March 5B rocket land in Indian Ocean
- Remnants splashed down at 10.24am Beijing time, China Manned Space Engineering Office says
- China launched the Long March 5B spacecraft on April 29 to place the first module of the country’s new space station in orbit
