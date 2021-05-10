A shopkeeper wearing mask as a precaution against the coronavirus rests outside his closed shop in Prayagraj, India, on Sunday, May 9, 2021. Photo: AP Photo
India’s Covid-19 surge dashes hopes of world reopening at once: Chinese expert
- Shanghai doctor admits to changing his view, now believing countries will open ‘in a conditional way, within regions, rather than globally’
- China is imposing strict border measures to ensure coronavirus cases do not enter from neighbouring countries
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A shopkeeper wearing mask as a precaution against the coronavirus rests outside his closed shop in Prayagraj, India, on Sunday, May 9, 2021. Photo: AP Photo