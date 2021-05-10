A study supported by Qatar’s public health ministry has found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be effective at preventing severe cases of infection from two Covid-19 variants. Photo: AFP
Pfizer vaccine stands up well against Covid-19 variants, Qatar study finds
- Real-world data suggests the jabs can prevent severe cases in infections caused by two strains of the virus
- Efficacy against disease about 20 percentage points lower for a variant compared to original new coronavirus, researchers find
