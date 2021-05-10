A Covid-19 outbreak in Taiwan has been linked to China Airlines pilots and an airport hotel where many of them stayed. Photo: Handout
Taiwan to send China Airlines pilots into quarantine in bid to stop Covid-19 outbreak
- Health minister says it will have a big impact but it’s the only way to break the chain of transmission
- Carrier will try ‘as much as possible to maintain flight operations’ and says it’s ‘not a total grounding’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
