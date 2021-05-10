The consensus in the international scientific community is that Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, originated in animals before making the leap to humans. Photo: Zuma Press/TNS The consensus in the international scientific community is that Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, originated in animals before making the leap to humans. Photo: Zuma Press/TNS
The consensus in the international scientific community is that Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, originated in animals before making the leap to humans. Photo: Zuma Press/TNS
China /  Science

The Chinese book at the bottom of the Sars bioweapons claims

  • Material cited in Australian report easily available and written by professor who says his theory was not taken seriously
  • Book cites unclassified American research in biological weapons section

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:30pm, 10 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The consensus in the international scientific community is that Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, originated in animals before making the leap to humans. Photo: Zuma Press/TNS The consensus in the international scientific community is that Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, originated in animals before making the leap to humans. Photo: Zuma Press/TNS
The consensus in the international scientific community is that Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, originated in animals before making the leap to humans. Photo: Zuma Press/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE