A coronavirus variant found in France was not easily detected by standard tests, according to French researchers. Photo: AFP
Deadly Covid-19 strain in France slips through testing net: study
- French researchers say a variant in the country’s west proved elusive to standard swab sampling
- But detection could be improved by going deeper in the lungs, they say
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
