A teacher gets the CanSino Biologics shot in Guadalajara, Mexico. A phase 3 trial of a Chinese experimental vaccine based on mRNA technology will begin in the country this month. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: late-stage trial of Chinese mRNA vaccine candidate to begin in Mexico
- Mexican foreign minister says 6,000 people will take part in phase 3 trial of experimental drug made by Walvax Biotechnology from May 30
- It is the first shot developed in China using the same technology as the Pfizer and Moderna jabs
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A teacher gets the CanSino Biologics shot in Guadalajara, Mexico. A phase 3 trial of a Chinese experimental vaccine based on mRNA technology will begin in the country this month. Photo: AFP