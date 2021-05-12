A teacher gets the CanSino Biologics shot in Guadalajara, Mexico. A phase 3 trial of a Chinese experimental vaccine based on mRNA technology will begin in the country this month. Photo: AFP A teacher gets the CanSino Biologics shot in Guadalajara, Mexico. A phase 3 trial of a Chinese experimental vaccine based on mRNA technology will begin in the country this month. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: late-stage trial of Chinese mRNA vaccine candidate to begin in Mexico

  • Mexican foreign minister says 6,000 people will take part in phase 3 trial of experimental drug made by Walvax Biotechnology from May 30
  • It is the first shot developed in China using the same technology as the Pfizer and Moderna jabs

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 5:22pm, 12 May, 2021

