On a potential intellectual property waiver to help boost Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing, Beijing says it “looks forward to active and constructive discussions among all parties” within the WTO framework. Photo: Xinhua On a potential intellectual property waiver to help boost Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing, Beijing says it “looks forward to active and constructive discussions among all parties” within the WTO framework. Photo: Xinhua
On a potential intellectual property waiver to help boost Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing, Beijing says it “looks forward to active and constructive discussions among all parties” within the WTO framework. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

Coronavirus: China gives nothing away on whether it supports waiving vaccine IP protections

  • Success of a proposed intellectual property waiver to ramp up global manufacturing may still depend on whether pharmaceutical firms share technical know-how
  • Chinese companies, especially those using advanced technologies, may have concerns about their own IP and want to protect it

Topic |   Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Simone McCarthyZhuang Pinghui
Simone McCarthy  and Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 12 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
On a potential intellectual property waiver to help boost Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing, Beijing says it “looks forward to active and constructive discussions among all parties” within the WTO framework. Photo: Xinhua On a potential intellectual property waiver to help boost Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing, Beijing says it “looks forward to active and constructive discussions among all parties” within the WTO framework. Photo: Xinhua
On a potential intellectual property waiver to help boost Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing, Beijing says it “looks forward to active and constructive discussions among all parties” within the WTO framework. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE