The trial’s leader said further results could show whether combining jabs brings an improved immune response. Photo: PA via Getty Images
Mixing Covid-19 vaccines ‘could ease supply shortages’ as Oxford study looks at which jabs and when
- University of Oxford-led study suggests AstraZeneca shot followed by Pfizer causes stronger initial side-effects, but finds no safety issue
- The results have yet to show how well the combination defends against the coronavirus
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
The trial’s leader said further results could show whether combining jabs brings an improved immune response. Photo: PA via Getty Images