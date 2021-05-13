The trial’s leader said further results could show whether combining jabs brings an improved immune response. Photo: PA via Getty Images The trial’s leader said further results could show whether combining jabs brings an improved immune response. Photo: PA via Getty Images
Mixing Covid-19 vaccines ‘could ease supply shortages’ as Oxford study looks at which jabs and when

  • University of Oxford-led study suggests AstraZeneca shot followed by Pfizer causes stronger initial side-effects, but finds no safety issue
  • The results have yet to show how well the combination defends against the coronavirus

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 9:13pm, 13 May, 2021

