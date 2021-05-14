China’s Tianwen-1 probe is preparing to land its rover in a vast northern lava plain known as the Utopia Planitia, says state media. Photo: China National Space Administration China’s Tianwen-1 probe is preparing to land its rover in a vast northern lava plain known as the Utopia Planitia, says state media. Photo: China National Space Administration
Anticipation builds for Zhu Rong Mars rover landing, another step towards China’s space ambitions

  • Tianwen-1 probe reported in ‘crucial touchdown stage’, prepares to land rover in Utopia Planitia plain on red planet
  • Speculation about landing fires up after space-flight expert predicts rover will land Saturday morning, Beijing time

Topic |   China's space programme
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:22pm, 14 May, 2021

