China’s Tianwen-1 probe is preparing to land its rover in a vast northern lava plain known as the Utopia Planitia, says state media. Photo: China National Space Administration
Anticipation builds for Zhu Rong Mars rover landing, another step towards China’s space ambitions
- Tianwen-1 probe reported in ‘crucial touchdown stage’, prepares to land rover in Utopia Planitia plain on red planet
- Speculation about landing fires up after space-flight expert predicts rover will land Saturday morning, Beijing time
