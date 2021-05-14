The price of Chinese raw materials Indian drug makers need to produce ivermectin has soared, a trade group says. Photo: Shutterstock
India’s Covid-19 drug makers see Chinese raw material prices soar
- Ingredients for drugs like ivermectin that are used to treat disease have risen by 200 to 300 per cent, industry groups say
- Products needed to make paracetamol and antibiotics up 30 to 40 per cent, they say
