Zhu Rong is part of China’s first Mars probe, Tianwen-1, which was launched in July 2020. The probe reached Mars and started orbiting in February. Photo: Weibo
China successfully lands Mars rover Zhu Rong after ‘nine minutes of terror’
- Landing a rover on Mars involves a communications blackout period during which it must land without human intervention
- Only half of all attempts to land on the red planet have succeeded because of its challenging atmosphere
Topic | China's space programme
Zhu Rong is part of China’s first Mars probe, Tianwen-1, which was launched in July 2020. The probe reached Mars and started orbiting in February. Photo: Weibo