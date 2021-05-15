The Tianwen-1 Mars probe lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in Hainan province on July 23 last year. Photo: Xinhua
Explainer |
What is China’s Tianwen-1 Mars mission?
- China’s space scientists have completed a rare feat by landing a rover on the red planet
- The mission is part of a bigger programme to explore worlds beyond Earth
Topic | China's space programme
The Tianwen-1 Mars probe lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in Hainan province on July 23 last year. Photo: Xinhua