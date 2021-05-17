Residents line up for the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site with a board displaying the slogan, "Timely vaccination to build the Great Wall of Immunity together" in Beijing on Monday, May 17, 2021. Photo: AP Photo Residents line up for the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site with a board displaying the slogan, "Timely vaccination to build the Great Wall of Immunity together" in Beijing on Monday, May 17, 2021. Photo: AP Photo
Residents line up for the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site with a board displaying the slogan, "Timely vaccination to build the Great Wall of Immunity together" in Beijing on Monday, May 17, 2021. Photo: AP Photo
Coronavirus: Chinese disease expert warns of virus spread and new variants if guard let down

  • Shanghai doctor Zhang Wenhong says slow vaccine roll-out risks allowing new variants to emerge
  • China gave out 14 million vaccine doses on Sunday, ramping up vaccinations after new local transmissions recorded

Holly Chik
Updated: 7:28pm, 17 May, 2021

