An electron microscope image shows the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. Scientists are trying to create a “pan-coronavirus” vaccine. Photo: AP An electron microscope image shows the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. Scientists are trying to create a “pan-coronavirus” vaccine. Photo: AP
US scientists are working on a coronavirus super-jab for the ‘pandemic age’

  • DHVI researchers say their ‘nanoparticle’ vaccine triggered an immune response to several coronaviruses in tests on monkeys
  • Their aim is to develop a shot that can protect against a range of such viruses, both known and unknown, to prepare for future outbreaks

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 10:37pm, 18 May, 2021

