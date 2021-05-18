An electron microscope image shows the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. Scientists are trying to create a “pan-coronavirus” vaccine. Photo: AP
US scientists are working on a coronavirus super-jab for the ‘pandemic age’
- DHVI researchers say their ‘nanoparticle’ vaccine triggered an immune response to several coronaviruses in tests on monkeys
- Their aim is to develop a shot that can protect against a range of such viruses, both known and unknown, to prepare for future outbreaks
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An electron microscope image shows the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. Scientists are trying to create a “pan-coronavirus” vaccine. Photo: AP