Covid-19 vaccination rates increased in China after it was reported none of the people recently infected had been vaccinated. Photo: Xinhua
China vaccination rates skyrocket as millions respond to Covid-19 outbreaks
- More than 15 million doses delivered in a single day after photo studio cluster highlights urgent need for wider protection
- Expert estimates daily rates could reach 20 million if needed, roughly half of California’s population
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Covid-19 vaccination rates increased in China after it was reported none of the people recently infected had been vaccinated. Photo: Xinhua