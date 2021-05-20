An electron microscope image of CCov-HuPn-2018, the new canine coronavirus that could infect humans found in a pneumonia patient in Sarawak, Malaysia, in 2018. Image: Molecular & Cellular Imaging Centre of the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Centre, Ohio State University An electron microscope image of CCov-HuPn-2018, the new canine coronavirus that could infect humans found in a pneumonia patient in Sarawak, Malaysia, in 2018. Image: Molecular & Cellular Imaging Centre of the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Centre, Ohio State University
A new coronavirus that usually infects canines is found in a pneumonia patient in Malaysia

  • Report in the medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases identifies case in 2018 among hospital patients in Sibu and Kapit
  • The study also features a new approach to detect viruses and to try to prevent them from evolving into ones that cause pandemics

Linda Lew
Updated: 1:13pm, 20 May, 2021

