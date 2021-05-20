The Tianzhou 2 cargo spacecraft and Long March 7 carrier rocket are seen before being transferred to the launching area at the Wenchang spacecraft facility in Hainan. Photo: Xinhua, edit by SCMP
China postpones launch of cargo spacecraft supplying Tiangong Space Station, citing ‘technical reasons’
- Tianzhou 2 craft was supposed to launch from Hainan, loaded with fuel, parts, equipment and life supplies to sustain astronauts
- New launch time ‘will be determined later’, Xinhua reports
Topic | Science
