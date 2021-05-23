Fake Covid-19 vaccines seized by police from a warehouse in South Africa were linked to a Chinese operation which resulted in 80 arrests across several cities earlier this year. Photo: Interpol
Do fake Covid-19 vaccine arrests in China herald global crime wave?
- Interpol warns criminals are trying to scale up trade in counterfeit jabs across the world
- Scams include dark web sales and criminals selling genuine vials to be filled with harmless or potentially dangerous substances
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
