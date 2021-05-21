China has set itself the target of becoming self-reliant in science and key technologies. Photo: Bloomberg China has set itself the target of becoming self-reliant in science and key technologies. Photo: Bloomberg
China

China’s tech self-reliance push puts awards system for scientists under microscope

  • Academician status brings privileges such as funding and influence over government policy, but selection is seen as encouraging cronyism
  • There should be ‘a strict threshold on the quality of selection of academicians … for the nation’s strategic needs’, Vice-Premier Liu He says

Kinling Lo, Rachel Zhang
Kinling Lo  and Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00am, 21 May, 2021

