Around 70 per cent of China’s CO2 surge in the first quarter was because of increased consumption of coal, according to Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). Photo: Getty Images
China’s CO2 emissions 9 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2021 first quarter: research
- Around 70 per cent of the CO2 surge in the first quarter was because of increased coal consumption, says CREA lead analyst
- Rhodium Group study shows China’s total 2019 greenhouse gas emissions exceeded those from the whole of the OECD for the first time
Topic | Climate change
Around 70 per cent of China’s CO2 surge in the first quarter was because of increased consumption of coal, according to Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). Photo: Getty Images