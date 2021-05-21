The Tianzhou 2 cargo spacecraft was transferred to its launch site only for the mission to be delayed. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese space station’s delayed cargo ship has a date with a giant robotic arm
- Tianzhou 2 will not only take fuel and supplies to Tiangong Space Station but be grabbed and redocked by a 10-metre arm that crawls around its exterior
- The manoeuvre will test the robotic technology before the station’s first crew arrives to finish building it
Topic | China's space programme
