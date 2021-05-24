A pandemic treaty could give more powers to the WHO, experts said. Photo: Reuters A pandemic treaty could give more powers to the WHO, experts said. Photo: Reuters
A pandemic treaty could give more powers to the WHO, experts said. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Could failure to stop Covid-19 be the catalyst for a pandemic treaty?

  • With WHO meeting set to receive reports detailing failures of existing systems, some are calling for a treaty to coordinate nations and agencies
  • A treaty could include monitoring of pandemic readiness akin to weapons inspections, and sharing of data and vaccines – but China and US aren’t on board yet

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 12:00pm, 24 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A pandemic treaty could give more powers to the WHO, experts said. Photo: Reuters A pandemic treaty could give more powers to the WHO, experts said. Photo: Reuters
A pandemic treaty could give more powers to the WHO, experts said. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE