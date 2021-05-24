A pandemic treaty could give more powers to the WHO, experts said. Photo: Reuters
Could failure to stop Covid-19 be the catalyst for a pandemic treaty?
- With WHO meeting set to receive reports detailing failures of existing systems, some are calling for a treaty to coordinate nations and agencies
- A treaty could include monitoring of pandemic readiness akin to weapons inspections, and sharing of data and vaccines – but China and US aren’t on board yet
