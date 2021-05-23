China produces the most plastic waste overall but its per capita consumption is well behind front runners Australia and the United States, according to a new study. Photo: AFP China produces the most plastic waste overall but its per capita consumption is well behind front runners Australia and the United States, according to a new study. Photo: AFP
China’s plastic waste mountain the biggest in the world: study

  • The country generates the most plastic waste overall but per capita consumption is a fraction of that in Australia and US, researchers say
  • China can ‘become a leader in circular use of the resource’

Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 2:00pm, 23 May, 2021

