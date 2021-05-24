The mainland Chinese city of Xiamen looms behind Quemoy, which is part of Taiwan’s territory and had announced its own Covid-19 measures. Photo: Getty Images
Taiwan halts plan by island near mainland coast to test arrivals for Covid-19
- County government of Quemoy had said every arrival needed to show negative Covid-19 test or be tested on arrival, amid Taiwan’s spike in cases
- But Taipei’s Central Epidemic Command Centre says entry restrictions and forced tests are for central Taiwanese government to decide
